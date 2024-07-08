Manchester United are reported to be in advanced talks with the French side Marseilles over the sale of forward Mason Greenwood.

The 22-year-old could be on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches, scoring eight goals, and enjoying a popular reputation with fans of the Spanish club.

Greenwood poses for selfies with Getafe fans in Spain Credit: PA Images

Greenwood was suspended by United on 30 January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs, including Lazio and Juventus, but Ligue 1 Marseille are now understood to be in pole position to sign him.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

Greenwood scored eight goals in 33 La Liga games for Getafe Credit: PA Images

"It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made," the Ineos founder said.

"We will make a decision and we will justify it one way or the other."

Greenwood is understood to have briefly been at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning to meet with the club’s football leadership, where discussions focused on finding him a new club took place.

Several other clubs are understood to have shown interest in Greenwood in addition to Marseille. The player did not take part in training.