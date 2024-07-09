A law which would see the introduction of an assisted dying service in the Isle of Man has moved one stepped closer.

Politicians on the island completed the clauses stage of the debate in the House of Keys on Tuesday, 9 July after seven sittings in the House of Keys across three months.

Campaigners say if the Bill gains royal assent next year, assisted dying could be available to eligible Manx residents from 2027.

Campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' gathered outside Tynwald, the Isle of Man parliament. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

As it stands, the Bill is only for adults who have been resident on the island for five years, have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of no more than 12 months, and who have a settled intention to end their life.

Other measures around ensuring legal and workplace protection for medical professionals who participate in assisted dying have also been agreed, while a request from the British Medical Association (BMA) for an opt-in model for doctors who choose to be part of the service was approved.

Meanwhile, a move to make it separate from the island’s public health service, Manx Care, was voted down.

Politicians also voted against holding a referendum into the introduction of an assisted dying service.

Politicians have been debating the assisted dying bill inside the House of Keys, the island's parliament. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Dr Allinson, who introduced the Bill, said he is “grateful” further amendments have been proposed and accepted, which he said will “reinforce safeguards” in the new legislation.

He said debate has been thorough and that, while he respects the views of those who remain opposed to change, there is a “significant majority of Members who are now content with the way the Bill has been changed to agree a third reading”.

He added: “We certainly are still in the position of being the first (place) in the British Isles to bring legislation forward for royal assent.

“But there will need to be quite a long implementation period, including conversations and working with people like the General Medical Council (GMC) and the BMA to make this Bill operational.”

Campaigners against the assisted dying bill include a Christian faith group, and members of the Isle of Man Medical Society. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue that the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.

Legislation on assisted dying is also being considered in Scotland and Jersey.

A third reading of the Bill is expected to take place on Tuesday 23 July.

