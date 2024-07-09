Police searching for a teenager who went missing on Merseyside say the coastguard have found a body.

Daniel Halliday, 14, went missing on Sunday 30 June after going into the water at Crosby beach.

The body has not been formally identified, but police say they are in contact with the teenager's family and they are being supported by specially trained officers.Daniel was jumping waves on Crosby beach with his big brother when he went missing. A large wave reportedly took them off their feet, and although Daniel's brother tried to save him, he wasn't able to reach him.

Emergency services at the scene on Crosby beach. Credit: Liverpool Echo

It prompted a huge emergency response and on Monday 1 July, the coastguard confirmed the search has been stood down after 15 hours.Daniel's family released a statement on Monday 2 July saying: "Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong.

"Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you."

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a body has been found by the Coastguard off New Brighton, tonight, Monday 8 July."Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, 14, who went missing at Crosby beach on Sunday, 30 June."

