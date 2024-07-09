Coroner orders footage of police-chase death to be handed over

A coroner has ordered police to hand over CCTV and body-cam footage ahead of an inquest into the death of a young woman following a police chase.

Xena Georgiou, 20, hit a parked car in Sale, Greater Manchester, following a short police pursuit on December 3 last year.

She was rushed to the Manchester Royal Infirmary but died later that day. A male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a female passenger was also treated for her injuries on the night.

The crash happened on Marsland Road following a "two-minute" police pursuit in which Ms Georgiou's car failed to stop, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

On Tuesday 9 July, area coroner for South Manchester Chris Morris was told an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was nearing completion.

The crash happened in Sale in December 2023 Credit: MEN

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Stockport Coroners' Court, Mr Morris ordered that CCTV gathered by GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit and police body-cam footage be handed over to his office by September 17.

The court was told the author of the IOPC's report into the tragedy had almost completed her first draft and that, once it had been finalised, it will be signed off by a "decision-maker" at the watchdog.

The watchdog was said to be in regular contact with Ms Georgiou's family. Her parents and grandfather, who will be given the final report, were in court as the progress of the investigation was detailed.

Mr Morris ordered the IOPC to hand over its finalised investigation report, the evidence used to support it, and a schedule of any gathered evidence that was not being relied upon to support conclusions, to his office by September 10. He gave GMP a deadline of September 17 for its response.

He asked GMP to provide his office with a compilation DVD of all the CCTV, including from a property on Marsland Road, and 'in-car footage' from the police car involved. He also asked for police 'body-worn video'.

A representative from the force told the hearing these would be provided.

Investigations at the scene Credit: MEN

Adjourning until October 16 for another pre-inquest review, Mr Morris expressed his gratitude for the help he was receiving for his inquest into the 'deeply sad' incident which cost Ms Georgiou her life.

In a tribute released in December, Ms Georgiou's family said: "Our daughter Xena was a beautiful, loving and caring girl who has lost her life in tragic circumstances. This is heartbreaking for us all and there are no words to explain how we are feeling at this devastating time.

"We want to remember Xena for all the joy and love she brought to our lives; sadly taken away far too soon. We would kindly request our privacy is respected so, as a family, we can grieve for the loss of our gorgeous girl."

In January, the IOPC issued a renewed appeal for any witnesses of the incident to come forward. Investigators wanted to speak to anyone who saw the pursuit or the immediate aftermath.

They also wanted to speak to 'the doctor or medical professional who assisted officers' immediately after the crash. Witness appeal boards have been put up in the area.

IOPC regional director, Catherine Bates, said at the time: "Our sympathies and thoughts remain with Xena’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"We believe there to be a number of pedestrians and drivers who may have seen or heard something that might assist our investigation.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the doctor or medical professional who assisted officers immediately after the collision as well as anyone else who witnessed the pursuit, the collision or the immediate aftermath.

"Over the weekend, IOPC investigators have been putting up witness appeal boards in the area and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to contact our incident line.

"It is vitally important the circumstances of the incident are subject to an independent investigation so we can fully understand what happened and ensure the full facts are brought to light."

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident can contact the IOPC by calling 0300 303 5612 or emailing Marslandroad@policeconduct.gov.uk.

