The government has pledged to loosen Whitehall’s "tight grip" over big cities and regions - scrapping "gimmicks and slogans" including the words 'levelling up'.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Government wanted to build a “real partnership” with mayors during a meeting with regional leaders in Downing Street.

In their first meeting at number 10, he told the 11 metro mayors of the Government's plan to “set up a council for regions and nations", although there were no further details on what it entailed.

The announcement came as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, and Secretary of State in charge of the department said the words 'levelling up' would no longer be used by the government.

Instead Ms Rayner's department would revert back to its identity as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Writing on X Deputy Prime Minister Rayner said “A Government of public service means fixing the fundamentals to deliver for the British people.“No more gimmicks and slogans, but the hard yards of governing in the national interest.”

Opening the meeting with the mayors, the Prime Minister told the mayors present: “Having this meeting four days after I was invited by the King to form a government is a real statement of intent.”Sir Keir added: “I’m a great believer in devolution, I’m a great believer in the idea that those with skin in the game – those that know their communities – make much better decisions than people sitting in Westminster and Whitehall.“We will do regular meetings, probably around the country, because I think it’d be good to do it in different areas.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting with English regional mayors at 10 Downing Street Credit: PA Images

Sir Keir told the mayors: “I know many of you already have growth plans in place – some of you have shared them and that is fantastic.

"What we want to do is build on that with a real partnership where you feel that the Government is up alongside you, supporting what you’re doing.”The prime minister added: “I think it’s the first meeting like this in Downing Street. I don’t think all the metro mayors have come together in Downing Street like this – so this is a first and that’s good.”The Downing Street meeting was attended in person by 11 mayors from England, with Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard absent with Covid.Among those present were London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.Conservative Tees Valley mayor Lord Houchen also attended the meeting.

Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham hailed the meeting as a great "statement of intent."

Speaking to ITV News after the meeting, he said: "Credit to the Prime Minister for inviting us in.

"I used to be a regular in these parts, not so much in recent times, but it is great to be back and what a statement of intent it is from the Prime Minister to get growth going in all parts of England."

Mayors from across England invited to Downing Street for meeting with the new Prime Minister Credit: ITV News

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Burnham also said “You had mayors representing more than half of the population of England and we’ve all said to the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister that we’re just ready now to deliver for them.”

Mr Burnham welcomed the Government’s plans for a “council for regions and nations” saying “That is honestly music to my ears.

"People may remember some interactions I had with previous governments.“I was always struggling to get heard and struggling to get our perspective in the North understood in Whitehall.“To have a council of the regions and nations meeting regularly just means we can be sure that the voice of Greater Manchester, of the North of England is heard at the heart of Whitehall on an ongoing basis.“It’s a big change to the way this country is run and it’s a very welcome change.“As I look back to ’97, when Labour came into government last time, this is such a step forward from there to have an infrastructure across all of the parts of England to deliver the homes and better infrastructure that people need.”

The Metro Mayor for the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, praised the meeting, saying it was "a different way of working, a better way of working, and a more collaborative approach to the way that we need to work in the future, and we just didn't have that with the last [Government]."

Metro Mayor for Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram outside number 10 Downing Street for meeting with the Prime Minister Credit: ITV News

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was given the name by Boris Johnson in 2021 as the then-prime minister sought to highlight his commitment to the “levelling up” agenda.But, after Labour dropped the term 'levelling up', the department has reverted to its identity as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The change is the fourth in the department’s history, having started as the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister in 2001, before becoming the Department for Communities and Local Government in 2006, MHCLG in 2018, DLUHC in 2021 and now MHCLG once again.Before the election, Labour figures had suggested the party would ditch the “levelling up” title if it won power, with Ms Rayner telling the Financial Times she was focused on “fundamentals” and not “a slogan”.

Housing minister Jim McMahon had earlier told broadcasters the slogan had been “Tippexed” out of the department’s name.

Former Conservative communities secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the move, tweeting: “Whether housing, social care or community cohesion, local government has a big role to play in tackling policy challenges.

“A small change, but a welcome signal of intent.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said a meeting of mayors at Downing Street would help give regional leaders “further tools” to grow their economies.After being introduced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Brabin told the meeting: “What an absolute honour to be here at No 10 with mayors from across England.“It also shows in the swiftness with which you have convened this meeting, how you are going to change how you lead this country and we’re incredibly proud to be here.“As you know, mayors have a unique understanding of their region and how they can grow their economy – that’s what we’re good at – putting more money into people’s pockets.“And we’re here to discuss with you how we can get the tools – further tools to do that more swiftly and to help you grow the whole economy because, of course, if our regions thrive, then the country thrives.”Ms Brabin added: “We are absolutely thrilled at this new tone and we look forward to working really closely with you to grow our economies and the economy of the country.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed “other parts of the country where there could be mayors” during the meeting.Mr Khan said “What I want other parts of the country who have not got a mayor to know is that having a mayor can be a real game changer.”The Mayor of London added: “We heard this morning, the Prime Minister talking about other parts of the country where there could be mayors.“That brings with it not just additional powers, but also additional resources as well.”

