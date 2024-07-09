A man has been charged with the murder of a 64 year old man in Greater Manchester.

Fintan McDwyer was found dead at a property on Platt Lane in Fallowfield on July 1.

Direece Roche, of Longsight, has now been charged with his murder.

The 30-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court today (July 9).

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Following his death, Fintan's family described him as a 'gentle giant' who was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother and uncle.

They said he was a 'quiet man' who loved walking his dog Sammy.

Fintan McDwyer was described as a shy, quiet man with a dry sense of humour. Credit: MEN Media

In full, their tribute said: "Monday 1 July was the day that we lost our dad, grandad, brother and uncle and our lives have since been turned upside down. Our whole family is grieving the loss of Fintan.

"Our hearts are broken and will remain forever so, but the love we learned from Fintan will give us the strength to try and move forwards in our life without him. Fintan was our own gentle giant, with a calm and reassuring presence.

"He had the most wonderful, soft, Irish lilt. He was a true gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humour, and always had a twinkle in his eye.

"Fintan lost his beloved wife, Tracy, 20 years ago and she would be so proud of Fintan for the way he brought up his family. Just a few weeks ago he spent time with us in Blackpool in the caravan.

"He was a quiet man, who was very shy with such a dry sense of humour that we all loved so much. He loved his TV quizzes and was a big sports fan.

"Fintan loved his dog, Sammy, and was often seen with her walking her around the local area and parks. There isn’t anyone who would say a bad word about Fintan, and it breaks our hearts that he has been denied years to be with his sons and grandchildren.

"He will never be forgotten, and he will continue to hold a very special place in our hearts. We always know he will be watching over us.

"Rest easy Fintan xxx. We would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and the local community for the kind words we have received, and now request privacy as we grieve as a family."