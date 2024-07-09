A statue has been unveiled commemorating a war horse 82 years after his death.

Blackie served during the First World War, and was later buried with his master’s medals at a farm in Knowsley, Merseyside.

The two metre-high sculpture marks the site of the grave at Lodge Farm, Halewood, which had previously fallen into disrepair.

Now, the grave has been restored by a construction firm responsible for new homes on neighbouring land.

Blackie pictured with his groom.

Blackie served in the 275th Brigade Royal Field Artillery 'A' Battery - 55th West Lancashire Division.

His master Lieutenant Leonard Comer Wall, a famous wartime poet, requested in his will that should he not survive the war his faithful horse be buried with his medals and decorations.

Lieutenant Wall was killed in action at Ypres whilst riding Blackie on 9 June 1917 at the age of 20.

When Blackie later died in 1942 aged 35, the horse was indeed buried with his master’s medals.

Two purple wreaths were laid against the new statue.

The carved statue was completed by award-winning sculptor Simon O’Rourke

Local residents worked with Miller Homes to improve the site with a new public path to the grave and by planting wildflower meadows and native shrubs and trees.

Lodge Farm latterly became the site of the Liverpool Horses’ Rest which was established by the RSPCA.

At the western end of the Pet Cemetery is the grave of Blackie the War Horse, previously located in an overgrown area close to the western boundary of the site.