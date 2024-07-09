Play Brightcove video

He may be England ’ s greatest bowler, but James Anderson “wasn’t the best player” according to those who first saw him on the cricket pitch.

The 41 year old will end his record-breaking international career after the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s on Wednesday 10 July.

No other fast bowler in the history of the sport has taken more test wickets than the Lancashire legend.

That ’ s an incredible achievement of 700 over a 22 year career playing at the top of his sport.

But it wasn ’ t always that way.

Anderson’s England shirts hang on the wall at Burnley Cricket Club.

He was introduced to the sport by his father at Burnley Cricket Club.

His youth coach Peter Holden remembers boy before the legend.

Peter told ITV Granada Reports, “He wasn’t the best player in our team.

"He bowled 112 wides and the supporters of the opposition were shouting ‘put him on at both ends!'

“Can you imagine that now?"

Peter’s wife Carol “It’s amazing. Jimmy just went to a normal school in Burnley.

“(He’s from) a normal family and he’s just worked so hard to do what he’s done."

Play Brightcove video

Anderson's final test for England will be his plays his 188th.

The decision to retire was taken out of his hands with the team management deciding go forward with younger players ahead of the next Ashes series.

H e hasn ’ t ruled out continuing for his club.

“I always love playing for Lancashire. I always have. It’s a difficult one to weigh up.

"My emotions are a bit all over the place at the moment but I want to make that decision thinking clearly.

“If I feel like I can still contribute to Lancashire or they need me I’m sure that’s a conversation we can have in the next few months."