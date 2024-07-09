Play Brightcove video

Ken Northall chatted to ITV Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahnbulleh and Lucy Meacock about the "surreal moment"

One of Shania Twain’s oldest and biggest fans has described meeting her on stage as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Ken Northall, 81, was invited by the Canadian superstar to appear in front of an audience of thousands at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire after Shania's team watched a story about him on ITV Granada Reports.

The country singer serenaded him with her hit That Don’t Impress Me Much - even replacing Brad Pitt’s name in the lyrics with Ken's.

The super fan from St Annes said he did not know in advance that he would get the chance to meet her.

He added: “I was just in the crowd of 25,000. All of a sudden Shania was shouting out on stage for me.

“It was a bit of a surreal moment obviously."

Ken said Shania put him at ease in front of the crowd. Credit: Lytham Festival

Ken has travelled far and wide to see the star in concert, and had to see her when she played just 10 minutes from his home.

Hauling him up on stage for nearly 10 minutes, Shania told Ken: “It was a long time ago when I first started coming over here, and I want to say thank you for being with me all these years."

The grandfather revealed how his family have shown him some of the posts on social media about the encounter.

And he said he was mobbed by fans after the headline concert.

The moment was captured on camera and shared on social media. Credit: Lytham Festival

Ken got a big hug from Shania in front of the audience and said she was everything he thought she would be “and more."

When asked what he thought about the singer’s outfit, he exclaimed, “My wife was buttoning her jacket up and there’s Shania stood in next to nothing!"

“My wife and kids have always come first, but as far as my music tendencies go it’s always been country music and Shania in particular.

“It’s a 25 year love affair so far!"

