Lollipop ladies and men will begin wearing security cameras after a spate of incidents which saw one of them punched and two children involved in hit and run incidents.

The school crossing patrols in Rochdale will be given body-worn cameras in a trial to protect children and the patrol staff.

The local council says it hopes the move will deter "hostile and dangerous drivers".

Councillor Shah Wazir, cabinet member for facilities and highways at Rochdale Borough Council, said: "I’m appalled by these incidents.

"That’s why we’re not hesitating to put extra protection measures in place and send the message out that this behaviour is completely unacceptable."

Police have been wearing body cameras since they were introduced in the UK in 2005. Credit: PA

The decision comes after a four-year-old boy was clipped by a car which failed to stop at a crossing on Hartley Lane and Daventry Road on 16 May.

The following week, on 21 May, a car queuing in traffic on Kiln Lane, Milnrow reversed into an 11-year-old girl, as she was crossing the road.

The driver was attempting to beat the traffic by cutting through a nearby estate.

Fortunately, neither child was seriously injured.

On Thursday 6 June, a motorist assaulted a school crossing patrol officer as she was setting up on the corner of Edenfield Road and Churchill Street.

The male driver pulled up in his car, got out and punched the woman, leaving her with a mark on her face, before driving off. The staff member has recovered and returned to work.

All three incidents have been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

Cllr Wazir said: “This aggression and impatience from drivers has now led to two young children being clipped by cars and culminated in a physical attack on one of our members of staff while she was doing her job.

"We’re extremely fortunate that none of these incidents left somebody with serious injuries, or worse.”

The patrols can legally stop traffic to provide children and parents with a safe route to school. Credit: PA

The council will trial the cameras at crossing points where officers report high levels of fail to stop activity.

It is hoped the move will ensure that evidence can be gathered to support prosecutions.

It is an offence to continue to fail to stop at a school crossing from the moment the lollipop stick is lifted to indicate that they are ready to step into the road.

Failure to stop can incur penalty points and a fine of up to £1,000.

The council says it reports every incident to police.

Cllr Wazir added: “The very least that our children, their parents and carers and our staff should be able to expect is that they can go about their business safely and without fear of harm.”