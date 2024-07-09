Two arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager on Merseyside.

19-year-old Ellis Cox was found with gunshot wounds in Aintree on Sunday 23 June.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Both are being questioned by detectives.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murder of Ellis.

A police cordon near the murder scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The teenager had been cycling home near the Liver Industrial Estate at around, close to Taskers, just after 10.50pm on Sunday 23 June. Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "Our investigation into the murder of Ellis is making progress, and today sees two males in custody, who will be questioned in due course.

"We’re continuing to appeal for any information from anyone who is yet to come forward, the smallest detail of which could be vital to our enquiries. "I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or who heard anything since, to speak with us so we can bring his those involved in Ellis’s murder to justice."

A dedicated web page to submit information or footage to help with the investigation is here.

