Champions Wigan Warriors will play Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.

The game, which will be a Wigan Warriors Round 3 home game, will take place on Saturday 1 March 2025, kick off at 1.30pm local time, 9.30pm in the UK.

The two rivals will become the first teams to play a Super League fixture in the United States.

Wigan and Warrington famously played a friendly at Milwaukee’s County Stadium 35 years ago in front of 17,000 supporters, which Wigan won 12-5.

Wigan Warriors celebrate winning the Challenge Cup final. Credit: PA Images

England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.

The matches will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.

The match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the 2024 Super Bowl. Credit: PA Images

The involvement of Super League has been driven by both Wigan's Chief Executive Kris Radlinski and his Warrington counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick.Kris Radlinski said: I think many of us in the UK watched the games in Las Vegas earlier in the year and wished they could be a part of it, either playing or supporting.

"I wrote to Peter V’landys and explained that we were an ambitious club and to kindly consider us for future events. Peter responded positively and put me in contact with his NRL executive team and for the last few months, we have been working through ways to make this happen." Radlinski added: "Through my long lasting relationships with Simon Moran and Karl Fitzpatrick at Warrington, I knew that they had similar ambitions and when I spoke to them about it, they jumped at the chance to take part."

Warrington Wolves' Matt Dufty (left) celebrates scoring his side's first try of the game during the Betfred Challenge Cup final. Credit: PA Images

Warrington Wolves Chief Executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "Credit must go to Kris Radlinski, Mike Danson and the Board at Wigan for driving this project. When approached about this opportunity we were onboard from the outset. This initiative is fully aligned with our Club’s positioning and ambitions.

"Playing in one of the world’s best entertainment destinations at a stunning venue is going to be an exciting and memorable experience for our supporters, players and partners. It will also put Super League on the map in a sports market full of opportunity."Fitzpatrick added: "The Vegas games earlier this year really captured the imagination and showed the Rugby League world what can be achieved by thinking and aiming big - next year it is going to be even bigger and to be part of this concept is going to be really special."

