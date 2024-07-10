A 28-year-old man has been killed in a crash in which he was hit by two cars.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Water Street, near Manchester city centre at around 2.30am on Friday 5 July.

It's believed the man was trying to cross the A57, and was hit by one car, which failed to stoop, then hit by a second car as he lay injured in the road.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

The scene was cordoned off Credit: MEN media

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving.

GMP has not disclosed any further details.

The road was closed off after the collision, as a cordon was also put on place on Regent Road and a number of surrounding streets close to the Mancunian Way.

The force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, including anyone with footage, including dashcam and mobile phone footage from the area.