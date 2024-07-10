Blackpool rocks as England beat Netherlands to reach Euros final

Football fans across the North West are celebrating after England made it through to the Euros final in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side dug deep to see off the Netherlands with a 2-1 win over the Dutch team in Dortmund.

No English men's team has made it to a major final on foreign soil before and now they have the chance to become European champions for the first time this weekend in Sunday's Berlin showpiece against favourites Spain.

Jubilant fans in Blackpool as ENgland head to the final Credit: ITV Granada

Fans watching at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool screamed with delight as Ollie Watkins secured England's win after scoring a spectacular goal in the 90th minute.

Fans in Blackpool sang and danced as England clinched the win Credit: ITV Granada

I n incredible scenes, fans jumped for joy, with chants of 'it's coming home' ringing out across the famed venue in the seaside resort, with one woman proclaiming the victory 'better than giving birth."

Five N orth West players started for England, with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, at just 19 years old, becoming the youngest player ever to play in the semi final of a major competition.

Fans in Germany react to England's win Credit: PA

There was rich praise for Manchester City's Phil Foden, hailed by fans in Blackpool as 'brilliant'.

The result sends the Three Lions to their second successive European Championship final.

England will now face favourites Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday.