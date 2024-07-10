A car was crushed by a falling tree which toppled during a violent storm which hit Liverpool.Police were called to Greenbank Drive near Sefton Park just before midnight on Tuesday 9 July to investigate reports that a large tree had fallen on three cars and blocked the road.They found the tree had fallen onto a silver Kia car, smashing the windscreen and causing other damage.

No injuries were reported and the incident was handed over to Liverpool City Council.

The silver car was severely damaged Credit: Liverpool Echo

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Tuesday as thunderstorms and heavy downpours hit Merseyside. The warning covered parts of south Liverpool, Wirral, Kirkby and West Lancashire.Experts warned there could be some flooding in these areas, with damage to buildings also possible from lightning strikes.

A number of roads across Merseyside were flooded, including Muirhead Avenue and Lower Breck Road in Anfield.

One road which flooded was the same stretch where elderly couple Elaine and Philip Marco drowned in their submerged car in August 2023.

New safety measures have now been installed on the section of Queens Drive where the tragedy happened.

