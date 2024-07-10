A dad who "horrifically" killed his two-year-old son within weeks of being granted full-time care of the little boy has been found guilty of his murder.

Daniel Hardcastle, 31, watched a YouTube video on how to perform CPR before calling paramedics to treat his son, Damion Russell, who died after suffering a traumatic head injury.

The tattoo artist had taken on care of the boy after learning he was a father, and moved to a flat in Central Drive, Blackpool, in July 2023.

Just three months later on 19 August 2023 at 11:09am, Hardcastle rang 999 saying his son was unresponsive and injured after "running into a coffee table".

Daniel Hardcastle will be sentenced at a later date for killing his son, Damion. Credit: Lancashire Police

Damion was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Manchester Children's Hospital where medics fought to save his life, but he died four days later.

Tests concluded he had suffered respiratory arrest, followed by cardiac arrest, "most likely caused from forceful shaking in combination with a head impact".

The toddler had also been bitten on his right thigh, had a rib fracture, damage to his upper lip and extensive bruising to the whole of his body.

In an interview with Lancashire Police, Hardcastle gave a prepared statement repeating that Damion had injured himself when he ran into the coffee table and had then began fitting.

But Hardcastle’s mobile phone revealed that he had made several searches on the internet on how long it takes bruises heal, with one search just four minutes before his 999 call.

The 31-year-old father made no comment in a subsequent police interview and went on to plead not guilty.

But following a lengthy trial at Preston Crown Court, Hardcastle was found guilty of murder.

Jurors found Hardcastle guilty of murder after a four-week trial. Credit: PA Images

Tom Snape, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: "Damion’s life has been cruelly cut short by his own father, Daniel Hardcastle.

" As his father, Hardcastle should have cared for him and protected him from harm. Instead, he assaulted Damion so violently and with such force that it caused extensive injuries which led to his death."

Det Supt Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Like any young child Damion had the right to be loved and cherished by the man who should have done everything he could to protect him.

"Instead, he found himself subjected to a horrifically violent and sustained assault which caused the injuries which sadly led to his death.

" Only Daniel Hardcastle can say exactly what happened on that fateful day or why he did what he did, but this was no childhood accident that ended in tragedy.

"The nature and extent of the fatal injuries, deliberately inflicted by Hardcastle were done with intent to cause at least really serious harm and were the direct cause of Damion’s tragic death."

Hardcastle, 31, will be sentenced at a later date.