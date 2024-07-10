A stretch of road where an elderly couple drowned after their car became submerged in floodwater has been forced to close again in heavy rain.

Elaine and Philip Marco, aged 75 and 77, died in the incident on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on 26 August 2023.

The road, a busy thoroughfare in the city, was closed to traffic while repairs and investigations were carried out.

Elaine and Philip Marco were widely mourned Credit: Merseyside Police

A series of upgrades were installed around the road including barriers and flood sensors. The road was reopened in February 2024.However, after a heavy downpour in the evening of Tuesday 9 July, the sensors activated to warn motorists and pedestrians of flooding under the bridge.

Barricades were put across the top of the road preventing drivers from accessing it.Liverpool City Council said that Queens Drive had been closed after the flood system "successfully detected rising water levels following last night's heavy downpour, and activated the barriers to keep people safe".

Barriers in place to stop traffic on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill Credit: Liverpool Echo

A council spokesperson added diversions had been put in place.The Marcos were well-respected members of the city's Jewish community and were described as a “quiet and humble couple" who were "very dedicated and devoted grandparents.”

The tragedy occurred just five days before they were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary.

A statement from the couple's family said at the time: "We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco. They were much loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

"The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss. They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end."In response to the couple's death, Liverpool Council oversaw a period of work on Queens Drive, including replacement of gullies, repairs to the carriageway including pothole maintenance and upgraded street lighting.

As well as measuring water levels, the new sensors provide long-term data which will show how quickly or slowly water is getting through.

