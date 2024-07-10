Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has all-but confirmed his exit from Manchester United, after four seasons at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in September 2020 for an initial £34.1 million but has struggled for first-team football at Old Trafford, and spent the second half of last season on loan at German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

He is now poised to move permanently from United, with Spanish side Girona – who will play in next season’s Champions League – his likely destination.

Van de Beek's farewell post on Instagram Credit: Donny van de Beek on Instagram

He wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end.

"I want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.

"Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.

Van de Beek thanked United fans for their support Credit: PA Images

"Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we’ll meet again."

United have not commented on reports of a third bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, or that a fee has been agreed with Lille for their highly-rated defender Leny Yoro, but are understood to be exploring various options at centre-back.