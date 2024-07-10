A man from Preston has been arrested as part of an investigation into cross-Channel small boat crossings.

The 25-year-old Iranian national is suspected of being involved in planning the movement of migrants across Europe and into northern France, with an end destination of the UK, a spokesman for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The man was arrested on the morning of 10 July at an address in New Rough Hey, Preston, Lancashire, on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and obtaining leave to remain by deception.

Officers from National Crime Agency made the arrests in Preston Credit: PA Images

NCA senior investigating officer Al Mullen said: "Our investigation into a network we believe to be involved in organising small boat crossings continues following today’s arrest.

"Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can, working with partners in the UK, Europe and beyond, to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved.

"Iranian national Amanj Hasan-Zada, 34, was arrested in Preston in May and charged with facilitating illegal immigration in relation to two small boat crossings in November and December 2023."

Hasan-Zada, of Stefano Road, Preston, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 2, the NCA said.