Twenty people have been charged after animal rights activists staged protests which delayed the start of the Grand National.

Riders and horses competing in the world's most famous steeplechase in 2023 were held back by almost 15 minutes after Animal Rising supporters gained entry to the course.

They tried to scale a perimeter fence and glue themselves to obstacles on the day of the race, in which a competing racehorse suffered a fatal injury at the first fence.

More than 100 people were arrested by Merseyside Police in connection with the protest at Aintree Racecourse.

Animal rights activists stormed the course, delaying the Grand National by 15 minutes. Credit: PA Images

Police have charged 20 people with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance following an ongoing investigation including:

Sarah Foy, 24, of North Street, South Normanton, Derbyshire;

Louise Firth, 53, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Veronica Wignall, 32, of Park Crescent, Whitehall, Bristol;

Rebecca Tolley, 23, of East End Road, Finchley, north London;

Laura Sharples, 25, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Yasmin Lovell, 33, of Beverley Close, Swansea;

Barry Jackson, 56, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, Northampton;

Emma Harding, 46, of Dongola Road, Bristol;

Rayner Jordan, 30, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Bernadette Green, 55, of Drove Road, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire;

Osian Dixon, 26, of Beresford Road, north London;

Ffion Eleanor Jones, 38, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Anton Gijsen, 37, of Sydenham Hill, south-east London;

Jenny Elliott, 48, of Trinity Road, Oxford;

Victoria Louise Jepson, 58, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Kim Wainwright, 51, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Ricky Frazer Southall, 32, of Princess Road, Manchester;

Ruby Sleigh, 32, of Beresford Road, north London;

Amy Robinson, 55, of Marshland, Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire;

Adam Thompson, 36, of Holly Drive, Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

20 people have been charged in connection with the protests at the Grand National. Credit: PA Images

All the defendants have been bailed to appear at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on either 14 or 28 August.

Nine people have already been fined for obstructing a highway after attempting to block roads near to the Merseyside racecourse around the time of the race.

Three horses - Hill Sixteen, Dark Raven and Envoye Special - died during the three-day Aintree Festival in 2023.

New safety precautions were introduced by The Jockey Club for 2024's Grand National including a later start time and few horses taking part.