A litter of kittens are being cared for by the RSPCA in Cheshire after they were rescued from a shed at just two weeks old.

The six kittens and their two-year-old mum, who was not microchipped and is believed to be feral, were found in Crewe in June by a member of the public.

The cats who are now being looked after by the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery in Nantwich have been given 'Pirates of the Caribbean' themed names.

The mum who has a her black ‘eye patch’ has been called Keira, and her litter of six have been called Jack, Pearl, Sparrow, Tia, Anne and Elizabeth.

RSPCA in Cheshire is looking after the two-year-old cat and her kittens. Credit: RSCPA

The family are all doing well, but the RSPCA says their story is very common and highlights what can happen if people do not get their pets neutered.

The RSPCA’s rehoming centres across the UK are at capacity, with nearly 140 felines being looked after in private boarding facilities on behalf of the charity.

Cats will remain there until a space becomes available for them. This means animals are having to wait longer before they are able to be rehomed.

Deputy Cattery Manager at Stapeley Cattery, Nicola Chilton, said: "The kind person who found Keira and her tiny kittens was rightly concerned for their welfare and took the right course of action by seeking help.

" Sadly they are among the thousands of cats who will find their way into the care of the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities this year."

Kitten season, which falls between May and September is particularly busy for the animal charity which often sees "an influx of cats and kittens coming here at our rehoming centre in Cheshire and nationally across the RSPCA".

A female kitten can become pregnant at just four months old. Credit: RSCPA

Ms Chilton continued: "We see countless incidents of abandoned kittens - largely due to cats having unexpected and unplanned litters which then prove to be too much time, effort and money - and cases of seemingly unowned cats like Keira who are trying to get by living outside with no-one to care for them.

" Once again we’re urging the public to help us reduce the unprecedented number of cats we’re seeing by taking the responsible course of action and neutering their pets.

"Not only does it help to reduce the unwanted cat population, it also means cats lead healthier and happier lives.

"Neutered cats are less likely to roam far from home or get into fights with other cats, both of which can increase their risk of injury or picking up illnesses."

A female cat can then become pregnant again only two weeks after giving birth. Credit: RSCPA

In the last decade, the RSPCA has neutered 46,000 cats. However, according to the Cats Protection’s Cats and Their Stats Report 2023 and the PDSA PAW Report, they found that 1.4 million (13%) owned cats are still unneutered.

A female kitten can become pregnant at just four months old. She can have up to four litters a year, with an average of between three to six kittens per litter.

A female cat can then become pregnant again only two weeks after giving birth.

With these numbers in mind, the RSCPA said "it is easy to understand how quickly a situation can become out of control and why neutering is so important".

Keira's kittens will be ready for rehoming after they’ve been spayed and neutered at around 12 weeks old.