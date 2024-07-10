Speed camera cut down in spate of sabotage attacks across Manchester

A speed camera has been cut down in south Manchester, as police investigate a series of other attacks on similar equipment in the city.

The yellow camera was felled in the early hours of Wednesday 10 July on Errwood Road in Burnage.

The yellow speed camera at the side of Errwood Road could be linked to other incidents recently Credit: Manchester Evening News syndication

It is one of four potentially linked attacks on traffic cameras currently being investigated by Greater Manchester Police.

The first happened at around 12:20am on Monday 8 July, when a traffic monitoring camera, the location of which has not been disclosed, is said to have been targeted.Later that day, at around 10:10am, on Edge Lane in Chorlton, damage was caused to a second speed camera.

Police are investigating similar attacks on traffic cameras Credit: Manchester Evening News syndicatio

It is understood a camera installed for the region's Clean Air Zone - the location of which has also not been revealed - was also damaged. Police are treating the incidents as linked.On Errwood Road this morning, the damaged camera could be seen with plastic fencing around it, having collapsed to the ground with a cut appearing to have been made around a quarter of the way up the pole.

It's believed the camera was cut down in the early hours Credit: Manchester Evening News syndication

A police car was parked at the scene. A specialist forensic crime scene investigation officer was also present and was taking photographs of the structure, and combing the areas for clues.It is not the first time the region has seen crime of this sort.

In January this year, a man was arrested after officers in Wigan chased two men who were said to be cutting down a speed camera with an angle grinder.At the time, a GMP spokesperson said: "There have been a series of speed cameras cut down across the district over the Christmas period, so this is an excellent result for our team."