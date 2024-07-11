Guns and bullets seized as Spanish police arrest Merseyside man in shoot out

A man from Merseyside's been arrested in Spain after a shoot out with armed police who discovered 36 guns and ammunition at his home in Murcia.

Anthony Finnigan, 36, is suspected of being part of a British organised crime group, based in the Murcia area, responsible for trafficking class A drugs through Spain to the UK.

The British National Crime Agency, who led the investigation, says Spanish officers were fired at when Anthony Finnigan came out of the property as they surrounded it on June 20th.

Some of the powerful weapons seized Credit: National Crime Agency

He was with another British man Hasan Topal, 35, who has also been detained after the armed police fired warning shots back. No-one was injured.

Another British man 33-year-old Ediz Can was arrested along with Ahmed Mhanni who's 32 and from Morocco.

During a thorough search of the property, officers discovered 36 viable firearms, primarily Walthers and Heckler & Kochs, and 755 9mm bullets.

All four men were taken to custody and remanded.

Ammunition was found at the property along with the guns Credit: National Crime Agency

Finnigan was further arrested as he is wanted by Merseyside Police in connection to drug supply offences in the UK. Once the Spanish National Police’s enquiries conclude, proceedings to get him back to the UK to face these charges will begin.

Neil Keeping, NCA Regional Manager for Spain, said: “The NCA’s international network played a key role in support of the Spanish National Police operation that saw four men arrested and dangerous weapons seized.

“These firearms are likely to have been destined for the UK criminal market, so taking them out of circulation marks a huge success.

“Suppressing the availability of illegal firearms in the UK, and preventing their use or acquisition by criminals, is a top priority for the NCA and its law enforcement partners.”