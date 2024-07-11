Live
M62 Westbound near Warrington closed after 'serious' crash involving two lorries and car
Emergency services are at the scene of a 'serious crash' on a stretch of motorway.
The westbound carriageway of the M62 near Warrington is shut between junctions 9 and 7 following the incident this morning, 11 July.
National Highways issued an update on X, formerly Twitter, saying "The M62 remains closed westbound J9 (M6) - J8 Burtonwood in Cheshire. This is is due to a serious collision involving two lorries and a car. This closure will be in place throughout the morning."
Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M62 westbound, between junctions nine and eight. Cheshire Police have closed the motorway so please avoid the area."
National Highways diversion route:
Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:
Exit the M62 westbound at J9
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and follow the A49 southbound until the A574 roundabout
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and follow the A574 roundabout until the Westbrook Way Roundabout
Take the 2nd exit and follow Westbrook Way until the Burtonwood Road roundabout
Take the 4th exit and follow Burtonwood Road to then re-join the M62 westbound at J8