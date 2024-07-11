Emergency services are at the scene of a 'serious crash' on a stretch of motorway.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 near Warrington is shut between junctions 9 and 7 following the incident this morning, 11 July.

National Highways issued an update on X, formerly Twitter, saying "The M62 remains closed westbound J9 (M6) - J8 Burtonwood in Cheshire. This is is due to a serious collision involving two lorries and a car. This closure will be in place throughout the morning."

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M62 westbound, between junctions nine and eight. Cheshire Police have closed the motorway so please avoid the area."

National Highways diversion route:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol: