Live

M62 Westbound near Warrington closed after 'serious' crash involving two lorries and car

Credit: Highways England

Emergency services are at the scene of a 'serious crash' on a stretch of motorway.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 near Warrington is shut between junctions 9 and 7 following the incident this morning, 11 July.

National Highways issued an update on X, formerly Twitter, saying "The M62 remains closed westbound J9 (M6) - J8 Burtonwood in Cheshire. This is is due to a serious collision involving two lorries and a car. This closure will be in place throughout the morning."

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M62 westbound, between junctions nine and eight. Cheshire Police have closed the motorway so please avoid the area."

National Highways diversion route:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M62 westbound at J9

  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and follow the A49 southbound until the A574 roundabout

  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and follow the A574 roundabout until the Westbrook Way Roundabout

  • Take the 2nd exit and follow Westbrook Way until the Burtonwood Road roundabout

  • Take the 4th exit and follow Burtonwood Road to then re-join the M62 westbound at J8