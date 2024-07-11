Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Sports Correspondent Mike Hall spoke to fans watching the England game at Cheadle & Gatley Football Club

Football fans across the North West have been celebrating England's success - with three of the team's key players growing up within a five-mile radius in Stockport.

It is an area of Greater Manchester that has proven to be a hotbed of footballing talent, with Cheadle and Gatley Football club at the centre.

Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden at the heart of England's success Credit: PA

Dozens of fans crowded into the clubhouse to cheer on Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer as they led England into the final.

Kobbie Mainoo started his football career with Cheadle & Gatley JFC at just five years old.

England's Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Netherlands's Tijjani Reijnders battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024, semi-final Credit: PA

Speaking after the match he said: “It’s an indescribable feeling,” he said of his personal journey, having only made his full Premier League debut for Manchester United in November.

“It’s happened quickly, but I’ve just been taking it day by day, game by game, and yes now we’re in the European Championship final.

“We’re all buzzing, it’s been such a journey to get here. I feel like we’ve built on our performances that we’ve had leading to this point and I feel like the only way is up, time to put ourselves into history.

“I feel like in the first half it was clicking with the whole team, everyone was getting on the ball. Me, Phil (Foden), Dec (Rice), Jude (Bellingham), I feel like we had the game under control in middle of the park and feel like the second half we had to grind out.

“It was very tough but the whole squad was a help. I mean, the impact off the bench from Cole (Palmer) and Ollie. I mean, what a finish, what a way to end it.”

Cole Palmer Credit: PA

The late introduction of Wythenshawe's Cole Palmer raised the roof at the clubhouse.His pass setting up Ollie Watkins for the match winner.

One fan who grew up with Cole Palmer described Palmer to the Messi: "He was the smallest boy on the park but we couldn't get the ball off him.

That left foot. He was like Messi when he was a kid. We knew he was going to go far, but not this far."

Celebrations at Cheadle & Gatley Football Club as England win.

Stockport-born Foden, put on arguably his best performance in an England shirt.

He's now looking forward to Sunday's final against Spain.

England's Phil Foden and Netherlands's Virgil van Dijk (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024, semi-final match in Dortmund. Credit: PA

He said: “We believe in our ability. We know Spain are a fantastic team in the way they keep the ball but we also know our strengths.

“So we are looking forward to it and it will definitely change all our lives for sure.”

Leader of Stockport Council, Mark Hunter said “We may be slightly biased but we believe that Stockport is a very special place to produce talent such as Stockport's very own three lions in Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer, who are on the verge of sporting greatness and looking towards success over Spain in the final on Sunday.

"Stockport is incredibly proud of all of its hometown heroes and has championed Phil Foden for a number of years, so we're delighted to see Kobbie and Cole join Phil in becoming yet another alumni of Stockport to become an England international.

