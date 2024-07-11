Two men die in crash on M62 near Warrington

Police are appealing for information after two men were killed in a crash on the M62 near Warrington.

At 5.31am on Thursday 11 June police were called to a collision involving two lorries and a car on the M62 westbound between junction 8 and junction 7.

Two men from the car died at the scene. Police say their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The carriageway was closed between junction 9 and junction 7 while emergency services worked at the scene but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.

