A man described as a 'local legend' on Merseyside says he's 'overwhelmed' after the Home Office backed down and granted him leave to remain in the UK where he's lived for 46 years.

Nelson Shardey says he is 'very, very happy and relieved'.

He was planning a legal challenge to the Government after he was told he was 'not British' and would not be allowed indefinite leave to remain when he applied for a passport in 2019.

Instead officials told him he would have to pay £7,000 to start the ten year process of settlement.

Nelson back in 1977 when he came to the UK to study and later in life with his bravery award for stopping a robbery

He came to the UK in 1977 from Ghana as a student and went on to run a popular newsagents in Wallasey as well as performing jury service and even getting a police bravery award when he stepped in to stop a robbery.

His story was covered by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott in May.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking after the decision to allow Nelson to remain he said: "All along I had tried to bottle every feeling in me so that my children wouldn’t be worrying about me.

"I was so relieved that in the end, we have won the battle.

"Now we hope to win the war: for the authorities to agree that the 10-year route is inhuman, and abolish it or shorten it".

He went on to thank all those who'd supported him and his sons Jacob and Aaron who were born in the UK after Nelson married their British mother.

"I would like to thank everybody who believed in us and supported us in words and donations.

"That makes me really really happy. When you hear birds chirping in trees or flying overheard, believe me - that is me and children thanking you from the bottom of our hearts."

Nelson with his sons Jacob and Aaron Credit: Shardey Family

His sons have also issued a statement saying: "Dad’s victory means the absolute world to us. We are so grateful to our legal team at the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit and to everyone who supported us throughout this process - from sharing our story to donating, we cannot thank you enough".

Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit had helped Nelson and his family with their legal challenge.

His solicitor Nicola Burgess said: "It has been one of the privileges of my career to work with Nelson and his sons.

"I am thrilled that he will now be granted ILR so that he has security and certainty in his retirement.

"It wasn’t an easy process to get here: incorrect applications, a lack of legal advice, wrong information from the Home Office and 2 previous refusals to grant ILR.

"Despite this and despite the considerable financial risk to Nelson and his family he made the decision to fight on and speak out about the injustice he has experienced.

"Nelson’s bravery in the face of a dysfunctional immigration system has been inspirational."

The Home Office has accepted that Nelson's case is 'exceptional' and have granted him leave to stay here 'outside the rules' and with no need to pay a fee.

Now almost fifty thousand pounds crowdfunded for Nelson’s legal costs will be donated to three North West charities: The Boaz Trust, the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, and the Wirral Foodbank.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.