Play Brightcove video

Schoolchildren at Cole Palmer's old primary school say he is an 'inspiration'

Children at Cole Palmer's old primary school say the England player inspires them to 'follow their own sporting dreams'.

The England forward and Chelsea player attended Gatley primary school, where he made a big impression on teachers.

The 22-year-old decided he wanted to be a footballer at an early age, after writing in his school 'aspirations book', which reads 'one day I will be a footballer'.

Cole Palmer always hoped he would be a footballer. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Speaking on Palmer's success, the headteacher of Gatley Primary School, Gemma Norman said: "To go on and play internationally in the way that he is doing at the moment, [we're] really proud of him.

"It just reaffirms to the children that they can dream big, and go on and achieve great things".

Play Brightcove video

Gemma Norman, Headteacher at Gatley Primary School

Speaking after the semi-final win against the Netherlands, Palmer said: "Everyone’s buzzing.

"Last night on the bus tunes were on, changing room, everyone was just enjoying it.

“But obviously it’s a short turnaround and it’s a massive, massive game to change our lives, our family’s lives, and to make everyone proud. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Speaking on Lions’ Den, he continued: “I think if you’ve got this final then you have to hopefully finish the job.

“It’s all good getting to the final, and you’ve got to enjoy it because you don’t get many moments to enjoy. But, no, everyone just wants to win so bad.”

England are set to take on Spain in the final of the Euros on Sunday 14 July. The game will kick off at 20:00 BST, with full coverage on ITV1 and ITVX.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.