ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Elaine Willcox reported from the Royal Courts of Justice

A court's been told the convictions of seven black teenagers in the Moston area of Manchester was influenced by 'racist stereotyping and cultural ignorance'.Three judges are being asked to grant them leave to appeal their convictions, after the teenagers were jailed for conspiracy to commit serious harm following the murder of one of their friends.Barristers are saying the original prosecution was wrong to claim the teenagers were part of a violent gang who were seeking revenge.

Ade had been head boy at his school and had secured a place at the University of Birmingham to study law. Credit: Taiwo Adedeji

Ade Adedeji is in prison serving an 8-year sentence.

But the court was told he was an exceptional young man who was a head boy at his school, had spoken in parliament about his aspirations and about to go to university.The court heard he still has faith in the law, despite what his barrister described as his unsafe conviction.

Alexdander John Soyoye was murdered on the streets of Moston on 5 November 2020.

He was convicted of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm after the murder of his childhood friend, 16-year-old John Soyoya in Moston in 2020.

The prosecution had argued his friends were part of a violent gang and were motivated by revengeAde was convicted along with 7 others after joining a memorial group chat to his friend John, when he shared a postcode of the person they believe had murdered him, and then left the chat.Lawyers for seven of those convicted argued a 9-second video with drill music and Ade seen wearing a blue bandana, which was shown to the original trial, wasn't sufficient proof to suggest he was part of a gang.

A picture was also shown to the jury in his trial of Ade holding cash to his ear, which the judge had suggested was evidence of drug dealing, despite no evidence to state that.

Families and supporters of the seven defendants were in court when the judges were told a music executive described this as" breathtaking cultural ignorance". He said the 'money phone' pose has nothing to do with gangs and was part of the hip hop scene.The barristers argued something went badly wrong in this case - suggesting this was institutional racism, with dangerous stereotyping because all of the defendants were black, liked drill music and lived near the violent M40 gang, and it was claimed they were members without evidence of that.They will now have to wait for the judges written ruling on whether there are sufficient grounds to appeal their convictions.

