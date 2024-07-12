Play Brightcove video

This is the moment Nicholas Moxham was arrested by police for a string of "horrific" crimes against women and children

A "dangerous predator" who secretly filmed himself raping unconscious women and sexually abusing children, has been jailed for life.

Nicholas Moxham, of Heaton Chapel in Stockport, recruited women as sex workers after "loitering around homeless shelters", police said, and then abused, raped and filmed them.

The 53-year-old was sentenced at Minshull Crown Court to a minimum term of 22 years, along with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and indefinite notification requirements.

Two of his victims read out statements in court, telling Moxham: "You preyed on the vulnerable and I hope you’re ashamed for what you did."

Another said: "Thank you for ruining my life and destroying my trust in the human race."

Police raided Moxham's home where he abused his victims. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Moxham's crimes have been described by Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service as "one of the most horrific and upsetting cases".

Detective Sergeant Lee Attenborough, of Stockport CID, said: “Moxham is a controlling and predatory sex offender who thought he was untouchable, denying his horrendous crimes right to the very end, forcing his victims to go through the ordeal of a trial."

During the pandemic In March 2020, he offered his home to six female sex workers to use to entertain clients, and later also at a second address in Longsight, Manchester.

The predator soon began controlling them, arranging when they would see clients, what services they would provide and how many men they would see in a day.

He controlled their money – firstly by taking money for petrol and expenses, then taking more money as time went on and expecting to have sex with them without payment.

Moxham, 52, secretly recorded the women while they were with clients, sometimes selling the recordings and keeping the money.

Bodycam footage of Moxham's arrest. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

He went on to rape two of the women on several occasions while they were asleep, something he denied, but was quickly disproved when the case went to trial.

During the police investigation, detectives found covert filming equipment and videos of Moxham raping two women.

Indecent images of children were found on Moxham’s devices along with "disturbing" footage of him sexually assaulting three children.

In total, over 3,000 indecent images of children were recovered.

Moxham was found guilty of 32 offences, including rape, controlling prostitution for gain, slavery and sexual assault.

He had earlier admitted further offences, including sexual assault of a child under 13, making and taking indecent photographs of children and keeping a brothel used for prostitution.

Speaking directly to other victims, Detective Sergeant Lee Attenborough said: “We know that coming forward to the police isn’t always easy, and we are working tirelessly to improve the trust and confidence that the public and victims have in us."