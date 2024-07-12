This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the Granada Reports region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards has begun.

The awards aim to recognise everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

While celebrities attend one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, it is the real people who are the stars of the show.

Each year, a fantastic fundraiser gets to represent the region at an awards ceremony in London, and are even in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year, our regional fundraiser was 86-year-old Vera Rogers who received the award in recognition of her incredible fundraising efforts for a Cheshire hospice where her husband was cared for before he died of cancer.

How to nominate your unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain Award

Only individuals can be nominated and they must be 18 or over.

Anyone under the age of 18 has to get permission from a parent or guardian before nominating someone

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 11th August 2024 at 11:59pm.

To make a nomination, please click here to go to the Pride of Britain website.