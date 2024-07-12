Isle of Man pharmacies able to apply for medicinal cannabis licence

Patients in the Isle of Man may soon be able to access cannabis based products for medicinal use.

Pharmacies registered on the island are able to apply for a licence to dispense medicinal cannabis, and registration for private CBPM prescribing clinics will be accepted.

Karsons pharmacy in Onchan has held a licence for dispensing cannabis based products to patients since 2022.

More than 650 patients used the pilot service during the 12 month period, ranging from age 18 to 86.

On average 335 CBPM items were dispensed each month, most of which were for chronic pain conditions.

The license was granted by the Department of Health and Social Care.

During the pilot, individuals have only been able to obtain prescriptions from CQC registered private prescribing clinics in England. Credit: ITV Channel

In order to promote and prioritise patient safety there will continue to be conditions on licences – including that prescriptions can only be written by a doctor on the General Medical Council (GMC) specialist register, and that there will be inspections and regular reports to be provided.

CBPMs will continue to be available on private prescription only, and will not be available on NHS prescription. Individuals will continue to be responsible for paying all costs and fees associated with obtaining a prescription for CBPM.

The DHSC is currently developing the legislation to set the licence and registration fees, this isn’t expected until the end of 2024.

The changes mean that private paying patients may be able to access a clinic which can assess and prescribe medicinal cannabis prescriptions on-Island, with a choice in local pharmacies able to dispense.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said: “The successful pilot scheme demonstrated the local need for these private prescriptions, and has paved the way for this more patient-centred approach, which will hopefully give patients a choice in their preferred or most convenient prescribing clinic or dispensing location.

"The intention is that this will improve the overall experience of patients, but ask for patience as the registrations and applications are processed.”

Businesses will be able to submit applications for the new register or licences from Wednesday 10 July, and interested organisations should contact the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on dhsc@gov.im.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...