James Anderson received a standing ovation by crowds at Lord's as the record-breaking bowler played his final test for England.

The cricketer bowed out from international cricket by adding to his wicket tally in his 188th Test, helping England to victory against the West Indies.

The 41-year-old, who is originally from Burnley, is the country's highest Test wicket-taker of all time, having made his debut in 2003.

James Anderson bowls for the final time. Credit: PA Images

The England seamer retired with 704 wickets to his name after helping his side wrap up a 114-run victory.

“It’s been quite an amazing week,” Anderson said. “I’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, and the lads as well. I’m just proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up, and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I’m still trying to hold them (tears) back now but I think I am just really proud.”

The 41-year-old was given an emotional guard of honour by both sets of players ahead of the match, and crowd stood as he left the world-famous ground for the final time.

The England seamer retired with 704 wickets to his name. Credit: PA Images

Sir Keir Starmer described the veteran as a “legend” and an “incredible sportsman” as he attended the Nato summit in Washington.

Asked for his views on Anderson, Sir Keir said: “I mean, what a legend. And even now, a brilliant sportsman as he plays out the last game.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any dissenting voices and saying what an incredible player, what an incredible sportsman he was.”

Anderson made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003 and went on to earn 187 caps.

He said: “Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far, happy that I’ve been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career.

“Playing for England is the best job in the world and I’ve been privileged to do it for a long time.”

Announcing his retirement from international cricket in May, Anderson said he'd had "an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid".

"I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

