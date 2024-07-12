John Bishop has divided fans after rescheduling a date on his comedy tour to watch England take on Spain in the Euros final.

The Liverpudlian comedian is currently in the middle of his Back At It live tour across the UK, and is due to play Wolverhampton this Sunday, 14 July.

But following the Three Lions' victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday, Bishop has told fans he will be moving his 8pm show to the afternoon in order to watch the clash.

Bishop, 57, told his social media followers that he will be rescheduling the gig. He said: "The show's gonna get moved to the afternoon.

"You're all gonna get am email in the morning telling you the time. I know it won't suit everybody, so anyone who can't make it we'll give you a refund.

"But we're definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon, because there's no chance I'm going to be doing it at 8 o'clock. I'm gonna be busy watching these boys."

Bishop has received some backlash online for his last-minute decision, with one follower on X branding the comedian as "unprofessional".

The follower said: "That is such unprofessional behaviour to be honest. So a football match makes you inconvenience people who like you but maybe don’t like football."

Another said: "Over £100 wasted on three tickets as we can't attend earlier in the day, absolute pelter of a poor decision.

"Good honest working folk don't have money to throw away."

But others agreed with his decision, with one following saying: "It’s a great show and I’m sure lots of people would like the opportunity to see John and then watch the Final in the evening.

"Better than playing to a half empty venue or where the audience are trying to watch the game on their phones."

The final will be held in the Berlin Olympiastadium in the German capital and can be watched live in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX on 14 July at 8pm.

