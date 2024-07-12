Two men who were killed in a motorway crash were RyanAir pilots travelling by taxi to Liverpool airport.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, who were Captain and Senior First Officer, were involved a collision involving a car and two lorries on the M62 near Warrington.

The incident occurred on the morning of 11 July, just after 5:30am, on the westbound carriageway between junction seven and eight.

Both of the pilots, who were travelling to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, died at the scene.

Their family are being supported by specialist officers, Cheshire Constabulary say.

The driver of the taxi remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 61-year-old man, a driver of one of the two lorries, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.