Paul Crone has been speaking to Majorie Ainsworth, who first joined the Manchester and Salford Film Society back in 1939.

The 102-year-old president of Britain's oldest film society says she has no plans of giving up the title just yet.

Marjorie Ainsworth joined Manchester and Salford Film Society back in 1939, the year the Wizard of Oz was a hit in cinemas, and over the decades she has seen thousands of films.

The film club was established nine years earlier in 1930 and is the longest running film society in the country, giving movie buffs a chance to see cinematic productions from across the globe.

Majorie has always loved going to the movies and says, when she first joined the society at the age of 17, she could see her favourite flicks for just six pence.

Marjorie joined the club in 1939 - and has been a continuous member for the last 80 years.

"There were six cinemas within walking distance of my house and they changed the programme twice a week. I could go every night. It was cheap!", she says.

Marjorie recently won the 'Peter Cargin Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual' at the National Film Society of the Year Awards for her 80-year service.

The 102-year-old has been a continuous member of the club, based at Altrincham Little Theatre, apart from two years during the Second World War when she worked.

"It was just amazing to me that there were filmmakers all over the world. It just enlarged your mind", she said.

"It's so special because it's the oldest running society in the country, possibly the world."

Majorie says she has no plans to quit her title just yet, declaring: "I'll still be the president until I kick the bucket."

