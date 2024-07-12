A man has been jailed following a road collision on Merseyside where a 13-year-old boy was killed.

Harry Kinney-Ryan had just bought sweets from a petrol station near the Showcase Cinema on the East Lancs Road in Croxteth and was crossing the road on December 7 2022.

Craig Griffiths was was in the outside lane and accelerated to try and get into the inside lane, so he could turn left at the next junction by Stonedale Retail Park.

But as he was moving across, he hit Harry, who was rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

Griffiths was driving at at least 13mph over the speed limit. He remained at the scene, and was later charged with causing death by careless driving.

At a court hearing in June 2024 Griffiths, of Frinstead Road in Norris Green, pleaded guilty, and on Friday 12 July was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

Craig Griffiths was speeding in his silver Vauxhall Astra when he hit Harry Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our sincere condolences remain very much with Harry’s family. It has been a very difficult time for them as their lives have been changed forever and they continue to grieve for him.

"They have been supported by our specially trained Family Liaison Officer throughout the process.

" This is an extremely sad case in which the driving decisions made by Griffiths that day have led to devastating consequences. Not just for Harry’s family and friends, but indeed for his own.

" I would like to praise the actions of members of the public who stopped to help, administer first aid and provide care which enabled Harry to survive in hospital for a further two days. This provided his loved ones with the ability to spend some precious final moments with him.

" I hope that today’s sentence will go some way for Harry’s family to begin to try and move forward and properly grieve after more than 18 months of agony. My deepest condolences and thoughts have, and always will, remain with them."

Harry's mum called him a 'superhero' and said she had 'never felt so broken but proud' Credit: Family photo

Previously, Harry's mum Liz Ryan revealed after his death, Harry's organs had been donated to give other people a chance of life.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook she said: "As you all know my Harry has passed away.

"I didn't know I could feel this many emotions, I've never felt so broken but proud of my baby boy.

"We did choose for Harry to be an organ donor so as it stands my baby is a hero. So as he grew up wishing to be a superhero my boy got exactly what he wanted."