Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports' Emma Sweeney spoke to Ron Linton about what happened

The victim of a team of rogue roofers who conned him and others out of more than £176,000 says the crimes have left him feeling depressed and nervous.

Ron Linton, 79, was contacted by workmen from a Preston-based company DrySky Property Maintenance after requesting work on his garage roof online.

When one of the men, Steve Lee Junior, turned up to assess the property he spotted more work which needed doing on house roof - quoting £11,300 to fix both and telling him the work was necessary.

Mr Linton was then intimidated into paying £9,000 of the money upfront for the over-priced work.

Mr Linton's roof was left exposed and dangerous. Credit: ITV News

DrySky Property Maintenance failed to carry out many of the repairs and, two weeks into the job, Lee Junior’s father - who was also known as Steven - demanded Ron pay the rest of the balance.

"The experience with them," Mr Linton said, "it left me very depressed and a little bit nervous.

"I'm not a millionaire, I'm a pensioner, it's quite a significant sum for me to lose."

He added: "There they were using threatening behaviour, they got my roof in pieces otherwise the ceiling would be coming through.

"As it turns out the work they actually did was only a fraction of what needed to be done, and then they abandoned it anyway."

Steven Lee Senior and Steven Lee Junior.

Mr Linton was one of eight homeowners across the North West targeted by trio Steven Lee Senior, his son Steven Lee Junior and Eli Young.

They used aggression, intimidation and inflated prices to carry out unnecessary work on roofs that were left in an exposed and dangerous state.

The trio found Mr Linton after he advertised the work to replace the garage roof on a trading website, contacting him just a few hours later.

A day later Lee Junior arrived to inspect the job which needed to be done.

"I got a phone call from this Steven Lee Junior, he came round, looked at the situation, he said 'oh yes, that's no problem'," Mr Linton said.

Mr Linton advertised the work on an online trade website. Credit: ITV News

"He looked at the state of the garage roof, which had asbestos panels on which were broken, and the skylights which were broken and said 'oh yes, we can do that, new steel panels, new lighting in them and some cosmetic strips around the side' and quoted a price of about £2,700.

"Which was a lot of money to me and the job needed to be doing and he was the only person who actually responded."

He added: "He came back later and said 'oh there's a few lose tiles there', I was aware of those and he said 'we can do some repair work on that'.

"I was aware one small leak in the roof near the skylights so I invited him to come up and have a look around and they then quoted what ended up as a total bill for the two properties as something like £11,500."

Mr Linton's roof was left dangerously exposed.

The cowboys were eventually caught after a multi-agency investigation involving Stockport Council.

Lee Senior pleaded guilty to running a fraudulent business, although he died before he could be sentenced.

Lee Junior pleaded guilty to eight offences of fraud by false representation, which also includes work carried out - under different company names - along with business associate Young.

Young has pleaded guilty to false representation for his involvement in the roofing business.

Both will be sentenced in October.

The problem was finally rectified when a new set of roofers fixed it for a fraction of the price. Credit: ITV News

Mr Linton's roof was finally sorted after another firm put things right for a fraction of the price, just £3,500.

"When we got up there is wasn't in the best state really," Rick Gaffey, from D&G Roofing Joinery, said.

Partner Paul Davies added: "There was holes in the roof where, instead of ripping the slate our with a slate rip they just smashed holes in the roof to get the slates out.

"Basically left him with a roof where if it rained there was a lot of water and it was leaking."

Mark Glynn, Director for Place Management at Stockport Council, said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the witnesses who helped bring this case to court.

“This case shows that Stockport Council will take action to tackle rogue traders and individuals involved can expect to find themselves with criminal convictions.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.