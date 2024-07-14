Man dies after altercation on bus in Warrington

A man has died after an altercation on a bus in Warrington.

Police were called to Cotswold Road in the town after receiving reports of an incident between two men travelling on a bus on Saturday evening. A 74-year-old man collapsed and was taken to hospital. Cheshire Police have confirmed that the man died in hospital and a 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At 7pm on Saturday 13 July police were called to Cotswold Road in Poplars and Hulme following reports that there had been an altercation between two men on the 6.40pm number 20 bus travelling from Warrington Bus Station to Poplars Avenue."One of the men, a 74-year-old, had collapsed. The man was taken to hospital but sadly died. A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances."

DI Dave Hutcheon said: “We are keen to speak to any witnesses on the bus who have yet to come forward so that we can get a clear picture of the events leading up to the man’s death. I’d urge them to come forward - either ring on 101 or go to our website www.cheshire.police.uk//tell- us."