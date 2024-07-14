As the highly anticipated Euro 2024 final approaches, NHS staff in the North West are ensuring that hospital patients don’t miss the action while they hope that England's men can follow their fellow lionesses to victory.

England’s top doctor has commended these efforts, which bring the excitement of the game to those who will be spending the weekend in hospital.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “While football could be coming home this weekend, we know that unfortunately won’t be possible for every patient in hospital.

" I’d like to thank all our hardworking NHS staff who will be on duty when England play Spain, especially those going the extra mile to help patients see and enjoy the game”.

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital’s Department of Medicine for the Elderly, staff have organized various activities to ensure patients can enjoy the match.

One creative initiative includes transforming a room to resemble an old-fashioned pub, allowing patients with cognitive impairments, including dementia, to watch the game in a familiar and comforting setting. For those unable to visit ‘the pub,’ screens will be brought directly to their bedside.

In Warrington and Halton, the local NHS charity is funding free TV access for patients on the day of the final, ensuring they can watch from their bedside units.

Over at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS FT, the Rainbow Ward team at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary celebrated the semi-final with football-themed activities, including face painting. They plan to recreate this festive atmosphere for the final, with staff wearing England t-shirts and organizing flag-making activities.

Patients at the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary have been engaging in score predictions and flag decorating all week, preparing to enjoy the final in the lounge with fellow patients and staff. Similarly, wards at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS FT are coming together to support patients watching the game in the unit sports hall with snacks, party food, and decorations.

At Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, surgical inpatients will watch the match on big screens in a decorated ward. Additionally, patients at Whiston, Southport, St Helens, Ormskirk, and Newton hospitals are being treated to free TV access to watch the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

“Some patients may well remember back to 1966 and the happy memories of the England men’s team last winning a major trophy, as well as the Lionesses’ triumph more recently. I’m sure everyone will join us in wishing Gareth Southgate’s team the best of luck in trying to bring it home once more,” added Powis.

