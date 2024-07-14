Young Ryanair captain killed in M62 crash pictured for first time

A Ryanair pilot killed in a crash on the M62 alongside his first officer colleague has been pictured for the first time.

Captain Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Senior First Officer Jamie Fernandes, 24, were travelling to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in a taxi when the crash occurred at 5.31am on Thursday, July 11.

The incident involved the taxi and two lorries on the westbound carriageway between junction 8 and junction 7. The two pilots died at the scene. Their next of kin are being supported by specialist police officers, Cheshire Police said.

Mr Greenhalgh, from Stockport, is understood to have been married and to have studied at Middlesex University. Marple Rugby Club, where he had played alongside his dad, posted a tribute to their former player.

It said: "All at Marple are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of former player Matt Greenhalgh. Matt played for us as a mini and junior, as part of a successful colts team and as a senior player, often alongside his very proud dad John.

"Despite not playing regularly for a few years, Matt's team mates from his colt days always talked fondly of him and a player and as a bloke. Our thoughts and condolences go to John, the rest of Matt's family, friends and all who knew him."

The men died at the scene of the crash on the M62.

A number of Ryanair colleagues including several based at Liverpool have shared tributes to the men, with some changing their social media profile pictures to a blacked-out Ryanair logo in commemoration.

Posting on Facebook, Ryanair cabin service supervisor Jayne Smith, from Liverpool, described the two men's deaths as "absolutely devastating."

According to Mr Fernandes's LinkedIn profile, he had been a first officer for the airline since May this year, having previously served as junior first officer and second officer. He studied at Buckinghamshire New University and the independent Bolton School, before taking his pilot's licence at Quebec-based company CAE.

The taxi driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained on the evening of July 12. The driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…