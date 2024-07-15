A blue plaque has been unveiled at the former Stockport home of 15-time world champion speedway rider Ivan Mauger MBE OBE.

Widely regarded as the best speedway rider the world has ever seen, he was the first to win a record six individual world championships, and the first to win the individual speedway and long track world championships in the same year.

Born in New Zealand, Ivan developed his speedway career in the UK, joining Newcastle in 1963 before moving to Belle Vue Aces in Manchester in 1969.

Ivan and his two daughters with the World Championship trophy Credit: Mauger campaign

He won 15 titles between 1968 and 1979 - all but two of which while he was living in Stockport.

Ivan retired in 1985 following which he and his family moved to Australia. Sadly, in his later years Ivan suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in 2018.

Now the late sportsman has been honoured with a blue plaque at his one-time home on Chester Road, Woodford, Stockport, after a long campaign by speedway fan Brian Connolly.

Famous figures from the speedway world, including 1976 World Champion Peter Collins, and his brother Les, were at a ceremony for the unveiling on Thursday 11 June 2024.

Ivan Mauger outside the house in Woodford (L), the plaque and his bike at the same house (R) Credit: Mauger campaign

The plaque was unveiled by Ivan's granddaughter Skye Raye, who travelled from Australia for the event.

Ivan’s daughter Debbie also had 100 limited edition commemorative coins made for everyone who went to the ceremony.

In a post on social media, Debbie said the whole family was "overjoyed", and thanked Brian for his hard work in achieving the honour for her dad.

Almost 100 people attended the unveiling in Woodford, Stockport Credit: Mauger Campaign

Stockport Councillor Coun David Meller, who approved the blue plaque, said: "From my perspective he is a very worthy recipient.

"What the plaque will do is raise awareness of the fantastic things he achieved during his career.

"In terms of sporting greats he is well up there with Fred Perry, with him being so dominant in his sport. It’s fantastic that, as a borough, we are recognising him."

Ivan Mauger winning his sixth World Speedway Champion title Credit: Mauger campaign

