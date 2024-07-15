Body found in search for missing Jay Slater

A body has been found in Tenerife in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, Spanish police have said.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared on 17 June after going to the NRG festival.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said they had found a body in Masca which appears to be Jay.

The statement said evidence suggested that he could have died because of an accidental fall.

A spokesman said: "After 29 constant days of searching the body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

"The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

Jay Slater was last seen a month ago

"Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on 17 June, pending full identification.

"Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident/fall in the area where he was found."

LBT Global Charity, which provides support for British nationals missing, killed or in crisis overseas said it is understood the body was found close to the site of Jay's mobile phone’s last location and was found with his possessions and clothes.

Police are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The village of Masca, where Jay stayed in the hours before his last sighting.

Jay had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

It is understood that some family members and close friends are flying out today to be with Jay's mother Debbie.

Mountaineering expert Paul Arnott, who has been searching in Masca for weeks, said: "If this is Jay, this is the most amazing closure for Jay's mum. You have no idea what that woman is going through. I really really can't believe it."

