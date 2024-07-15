'Nothing will be the same without you': Tribute from Jay Slater's friend Brad

The best friend of Jay Slater has posted a string of broken-heart emojis on social media after the news police on Tenerife searching for Jay have found a body.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared on Monday 17 June after going to the three day NRG rave festival.

After extensive searches, Spanish police found a body in a ravine in a mountainous area near the village of Masca on Monday 15 July, four weeks to the day Jay vanished.

Taking to Instagram, Brad Hargreaves, who had flown out to Tenerife with Jay posted: "No words 💔 nothing be the same without you. Rest easy brother love you always".

The caption was accompanied by a photo of the pair together at last year's Creamfields festival in Daresbury.

Brad also posted a photo of them to his Instagram story, with four broken-heart emojis.

Brad posted this to his Instagram story Credit: Instagram: bradg14233

Jay's last known location after he left NRG was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had gone to an Airbnb in Masca, but rang his friends Lucy Mae and Brad to say he was going to attempt the walk back.

Brad says he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance - when he heard him go "off the road".

On Monday 15 July, in a statement, the Guardia Civil said they had found a body in Masca which appears to be Jay.

The statement said evidence suggested that he could have died because of an accidental fall.

Jay Slater was an apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire Credit: Family handout/LBT Global/PA

A spokesman said: "After 29 constant days of searching the body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

"Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on 17 June, pending full identification.

"Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident/fall in the area where he was found."

LBT Global Charity, which provides support for British nationals missing overseas said it is understood the body was found close to the site of Jay's mobile phone’s last location and was found with his possessions and clothes.

It is understood that some family members and close friends are flying out today to be with Jay's mother Debbie, who flew out to Tenerife the day after Jay was reported missing.

Jay (R) alongside his mum Debbie, and brother Zak Credit: Facebook: Zak Slater

Back in their hometown of Oswaldtwistle, Jay's old school has said everyone's thoughts are with his family.

Andrew Williams, the headteacher at Rhyddings High said: "As a devoted mother, we know Debbie would have never given up looking for Jay, and she and the family are firmly in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We hope that this tragic discovery will not only dispel any rumours, but allow the family to return with their son and afford them the dignity of their private grief and mourning.

"All members of our school communities, both past and present, share in our condolences and deepest sympathies for those that knew Jay."