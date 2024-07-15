Play Brightcove video

Jane Sherriff and Matthew Syron met for the first time to chat to ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Mel Barham.

A widow, whose husband died after being stabbed in the neck in with a glass bottle over ten years ago, is relaunching her campaign to ban glass from pubs and clubs.

Philip Sherriff, who was from Preston, was attacked at a London nightclub on a night out in April 2012.

In the months following his death, Jane Sherriff set up the Bottle Stop campaign. Her petition was signed by 110,000 people and taken to parliament, but the Government voted not to change the law the campaign. Afterwards, Jane concentrated on rebuilding her life.

Phillip Sherriff died in hospital four days after being attacked

But it was an interview with Matthew Syron this year that encouraged Jane to bring her campaign back. Matthew lost his sight after being glassed while on a night out in Leeds at Christmas.

Talking about the attack, Mr Syron said: "An arm came over my shoulder and shoved a bottle through my face and followed me to the ground. I could hear everything and I was conscious, but it's just black."

Matthew Syron had surgery after the incident. Credit: Matthew Syron

Jane told ITV Granada that the changes she was calling for 12 years ago should have happened, adding: "Nights out are no safer than they were 12 years ago."

Jane and Matthew are now working together and hope that as a team, they can move forward with their campaign.

Both want to see glass removed from late night venues and nightclubs, not from pubs.

Matthew said: "Get the glass out of bars and nightclubs. It is killing people each year. People can't be trusted who are drunk and on drugs.

"In Australia they do it. We do it here at sporting events. At comedy shows. It's easily done, but it's not being done. It needs to change."

He also wants to see mandatory ID checks brought in across venues, so that anyone involved in violence can be flagged across the system.

He told ITV News: "I don't want to see anyone sat in my shoes ever again. Get rid of the glass. I can't imagine anyone I love, or know, going through it."