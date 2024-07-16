A man has been jailed after he swindled a rail company out of more than £1,000 by dishonestly using a compensation scheme.

Thomas Ingram, 38, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, was jailed for 16 months at Preston Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. In total Ingram submitted 28 claims between 23 November 2020 and 26 January 2023 to the value of £5,372.

Transport for Wales had paid out £1,294 with the other claims being rejected due to suspicions about their legitimacy.

Transport for Wales paid out more than £1000 in compensation to Mr Ingram Credit: PA Images

Investigating officer DC Callum Lancaster said: “Ingram was audacious and brazen in his numerous attempts to defraud railway companies.“Despite a common misconception, ticket fraud is by no means a victimless crime, the costs incurred to the companies are reflected in price increases and a delay in compensating genuine claimants. “Ingram now has time to reflect on whether his dishonesty was worth it as he serves his jail sentence.”