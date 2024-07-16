Body found in Tenerife identified as Jay Slater

A body found in Tenerife has now been identified as missing teenager Jay Slater, Spanish authorities have confirmed.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire disappeared on 17 June after going to the NRG festival.

The body was found along with Jay's possessions near to where his phone was last used in what what was described as an 'inaccessible area'.

A Spanish Court said Jay had suffered multiple injuries consistent with a fall.

The Guardia Civil said: "After 29 constant days of searching, the body of the young man has been found in the Masca area."

Jay had attended the music festival with two friends before travelling back to a house in Masca. His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

The two friends who Jay was on holiday with in Tenerife have paid their own tribute to him, saying: "You'll be missed more than you know."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…