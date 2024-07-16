A mother from Lancashire, whose son went missing in Tenerife 20 years ago, says she just wants 'peace'.

Kevin Ainley was 24 and working as a promoter in Playa de las Americas when he was last seen in June 2004.

His last confirmed sighting was walking towards the Sportsman bar, where it is understood he was heading to resolve a dispute.

Speaking out for the first time, his mum, Kath Carter, told ITV Granada Reports that two decades on, they are no closer to knowing what happened to him after he was seen that day.

She said: "There's no closure. There's no peace. It's torture. I wouldn't wish it on anybody."

Timeline of Kevin's disappearance:

Around 6am on June 13th 2004: It is believed Kevin was involved in an altercation with an unknown number of door staff at the Café Del Moar. Kevin leaves the venue in the direction of the Altamar Apartments where he was staying.

Mid-afternoon on June 13th 2004: Kevin and his flatmate visit Merlin’s Chinese buffet in the area of the resort known as ‘The Patch’. He leaves the restaurant on his own in the direction of the Sportsman bar, where he was working as a promoter. At this time he is believed to be wearing a blue Ellesse tracksuit.

Monday 14th June 2004: Kevin’s dad receives a call from one of Kevin’s friends expressing concern that he hasn’t been seen.

Monday 21st June 2004: Kevin’s mum reports him as missing to police.

Kevin's family describe him as being 'the life and soul of the party' and a 'big daft kid' - and perfectly placed to promote bars in the Tenerife tourist town.

But they say his disappearance was never properly investigated, and they were discouraged from going to the island themselves to help in the search for him.

Kevin's sister, Kayleigh Carter, said UK Police told the family that they 'shouldn't go go out there and show his picture'. She said: "We didn’t have opportunities. It was like no-one was interested."

She told ITV News about the 'panic' of finding out about her brother's disappearance:

The last appeal from police was in 2018. Lancashire Police said at the time: ”Following Kevin’s disappearance, an investigation was launched in Spain, while officers in Fleetwood assisted by following up several lines of enquiry in the UK.

"However, these were exhausted without any answers. In 2005 two officers from Lancashire travelled to Tenerife to offer assistance to local police, but were unable to identify what had happened to Kevin.

"A Lancashire Constabulary review of the case in 2012 also failed to establish Kevin’s whereabouts or what had happened to him."

The family's anguish has been brought back into full view with the news surrounding Jay Slater's disappearance.

Jay Slater disappeared in Tenerife after attending a music festival.

Kevin's family say it has taken them back 'to day one' and his mum says she feels most for Jay's mum. She said: "There's no words to describe it. You feel helpless. It's an awful thing to go through."

Kevin's sister feels that her brother was harmed by someone and that there must be people out there that know 'something'. Appealing to anyone that might have been there at the time, she urged people to get in touch with information.

Kayleigh said: "There's so many unanswered question. And they just go round and round and round and they never go away.

His mum, Kath, said: "People grow up. They have their own family [... ]And you just hope that somebody has that thing that makes them say something."

She added: "Grief is bad enough as it is. But this is isn't grieving, this is nothing. We're not doing anything. We're just like this..."

Reflecting on the 20 year anniversary of Kevin's last sighting, his mum told ITV News: "We're not whole anymore". His sister nodded, adding: "There's something missing."

ITV News has contacted Lancashire Police for comment.