The moment dozens of balloons were released in memory of Jay Slater.

An emotional vigil has been held for Jay Slater after a body found in Tenerife is confirmed to be that of the missing British teenager.

Friends and people from the local community who knew the family released dozens of blue balloons into the sky on Tuesday, 16 July, in memory of the 19-year-old who disappeared on the Spanish island almost a month ago.

They met at the West End Methodist Church, close to where Jay's family home, ahead of a special service in memory of the apprentice bricklayer.

The balloons released carried messages saying "you’ll be missed" and “fly high Jay”, and residents of the community left flowers with messages of condolence for his loved ones.

Inside the church, people are invited to light a candle for Jay and sign book of condolence.

Dozens gathered outside the local church to pay their respects to Jay Slater. Credit: ITV News

It comes as the Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of a body found near the village of Masca in Tenerife on Monday.

A spokesman for the court said the post-mortem examination report determined that the injuries he sustained were consistent with an accidental fall.

In a statement issued through charity LBT Global, Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan said: “I just can’t believe it – we’re here with the embassy staff waiting for an update and now it’s come – the worst news.”

She added: “I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”

The charity previously said the remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.

Jay and his mother Debbie.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.

Matthew Searle, from LBT Global, said the charity was working with the family to sort out the next steps of taking his body home and the recovery of his belongings.

Jay had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out, but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

Spanish police said they had called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

