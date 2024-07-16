The last person to speak to Jay Slater has paid tribute to “the happiest and most smiley person in the room” after a body was found during the search for him in Tenerife.

Lucy Law was on holiday with the 19 year old when he went missing.

They had travelled to Tenerife with another friend for the NRG music festival.

Jay phoned Lucy at 8.50am on 17 June to say he was lost, his phone low on battery, and that he was in need of water.

Members of a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard discovered the body along with Jay's possessions near the village of Masca.

Following the discovery, Lucy issued a tribute on her Instagram page.

She said: “Honestly lost for words.

“Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know.

“I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all.

“We all love you buddy. Fly high.”

Lucy Law posted videos of Jay on her Instagram page saying "you'll be missed more than you know"

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.

It released video footage of rescuers climbing rock faces and battling through scrub as they carried out the search.

Part of the clip shows two members of the search team being winched out of the area by helicopter after the body had been found and recovered.